The Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley will soon have more space for their middle schoolers thanks to a donation and the Glory Light Assembly of God Church.
The club recently received a donation from Grubhub and it’s those funds that will allow them to rent space at the church on South First Avenue for kids 12-14, said Mick Ruiz, club director. The younger children will remain at the club’s current location on South 7th Avenue.
“This is being made possible by a COVID-19 fund that was provided to us from Grubhub. The purpose of the funding is to support clubs that were limiting their capacity and activities due to social distancing and all the issues that came along with COVID-19,” Ruiz said.
At the request of Grubhub, he can not release the amount the company donated, Ruiz said.
“The plan is to expand the club, making it available to the middle school age students who were enrolled before we had to put the social distancing guidelines in place,” he said. “This is going to be a great opportunity to open this up for our older kids.”
The church has a gym as well as multiple classrooms and a kitchen, Ruiz said. Once the new location opens in February, the kids will be able to play sports and participate in health and wellness and cooking classes. They’ll also have a computer room, game room, and lounge space, he said.
Once open, the South 7th Avenue location will be able to accommodate more of the younger children, Ruiz said. Due to social distancing guidelines, the club only can enroll 30 children a day currently, down from the 90 children the club used to accommodate before COVID-19.
“We’re still in the crawl stage,” he said. “If anything we’re moving in a positive direction. I don’t see why we won’t be able to continue with our goals.”
Roughly 18 to 24 children who will be able enroll at the church as part of what they’re calling a pilot program, Ruiz said. Eventually, he hopes teenagers up to the age of 18 will want to enroll and be part of the program.
The added space at the church will also give the teens a chance to participate in a Torch Club. Ruiz said the Torch Club is essentially a teaching program for youngsters to become community citizens. Each torch program stands on four pillars specializing in self-care, education, health, and wellness as well as the community.
“In a Torch Club, everything is focused on them, and they have their own programming helping them learn about citizenship,” he said.
Tim Linden, club board chairman, is excited about the expansion.
“The club is undersized. We could serve so many more with more room,” Linden said. “We had looked at it before. It’s not a permanent fix, but it gives us the opportunity to have a Torch Club and a place for the teenagers to meet. Now we can expand the utilization of the facility.”
Pastor Warren Kalkstine said the church values the next generation and they’re excited to be able to offer the space.
“As members of the Safford and Thatcher communities we recognize the great need for the children of the community to a safe environment that encourages them to grow, to achieve their educational and social goals as well as developing a commitment to their community,” Kalkstine said in a prepared statement.