SAFFORD- Time to sparkle! There will be dinner, entertainment, and it will all benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley.
The Denim and Diamonds Dinner will be on September 7 located at the Branding Iron from 6pm to 10pm. Ticket sales will go to sponsor the club. At the dinner, there will be a silent auction, entertainment, a raffle and two speakers.
“This will be funding the Boys and Girls Club, anything and everything from functions, activities or even toilet paper,” said event organizer and board member Tracy Botkins. “We’re in the community to help the youth, and I feel that that the Boys and Girls Club can make a great positive impact on the community. We want to sustain this organization and keep it going.”
Tickets are $100 each, and individuals who are interested can obtain a ticket from the club when it is open and others may inquire about buying tickets by emailing Botkins at tbotkins@yahoo.com