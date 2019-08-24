SAFFORD — Time to sparkle as well as enjoy dinner and entertainment, all to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley.
The Denim & Diamonds Gala will be Sept. 7 at the Branding Iron restaurant from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket sales as well as a silent auction and a raffle will benefit the club.
“This will be funding the Boys and Girls Club, anything and everything from functions, activities or even toilet paper,” said event organizer and club board member Tracy Botkins. “We’re in the community to help the youth, and I feel that the Boys and Girls Club can make a great positive impact on the community. We want to sustain this organization and keep it going.”
Tickets are $100 each, and individuals who are interested can obtain a ticket from the club during normal operating hours or by e-mailing Botkins at tbotkins@yahoo.com.