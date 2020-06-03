After a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19, the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley plans to reopen its doors June 8 — with a few changes.
“It’s been 12 weeks since we had kids here,” said Director Mick Ruiz. “I’ve run into several of the families in town. A lot of them are happy they’ll be able to start coming back.”
Social distancing and other safety measures will be in place, and there will be fewer club members than usual.
To allow for six feet of distance between people, the club has had to reduce enrollment. “The intent was to keep 40 kids a day,” said Ruiz. “Right now we’re sitting just shy of 30.” Last summer the club averaged 84 members daily.
“It’s unfortunate, but the good thing is we’re still able to impact some of the kids,” said Ruiz.
The club will have one staffer for every eight children and split the children up by age group; 5-to-7-year olds, 8-to-10-year-olds and older youth.
“It’s going to be a lot more manageable because it’s smaller groups. I told the staff we can use this model and apply it to anything now. This might be the model we’re looking at — not necessarily the lower numbers, but just how we approach this,” said Ruiz.
The club will offer programs and activities from 9 to 5 Monday through Friday, but its doors will open at 8:30 to check members in. Before entering the building, members will be asked about their wellness and have their temperatures taken with no-touch thermometers. Staff and members will wear masks through June and the club will follow disinfecting, hand washing and sanitizer use guidelines.
Breakfast is no longer served, but Ruiz said the club is working with Safford Unified School District and its USDA food program to provide lunch.
There’s also a new look to the club building. Staff used the shutdown time to repaint the interior in shades of blue and new doors were installed in March at no cost, courtesy of Boulevard Glass of Safford.
As they get ready to reopen, club staff are working out schedules that include in-club programs and field trips. This summer, members will get to visit the Thatcher splash pad, Safford Pool and Victory Fellowship Theatre. Ruiz said the club was also exploring a possible team-up with the Gila Watershed Partnership for more outdoor activities.
Ruiz said there were a couple of open spots for members.
“It’s going to be case-by-case because we need to make sure we don’t have too many of one age group. If anybody’s interested they can come to the club and we’ll let them know if there’s space available.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has also hit the Boys and Girls Club and other non-profit organizations financially, with local fundraising events like the Funding Our Future Auction canceled and potential donors worried about their own money situations.
The club had applied for a Freeport McMoRan Community Investment Fund grant, but the grant program was put on hold due to the pandemic.
“Spring is usually a big donor time because of tax season and tax credits. This year we saw fewer tax credits given to us. We’re glad we got what we did,” said Ruiz. “Our regular donations have also been down.”
The club also had to scrap this spring’s Stuff the Van event, where the community donates cleaning supplies. Ruiz said the club needed cleaning equipment, hand sanitizers, gloves and paper towels.
“If anybody out there wants to donate any of those supplies, it will benefit us and the kids a lot,” he said. “They can come by the club, let us know they have something and we can go out to their car and pick it up. They can also call in ahead of time.”
Anyone who wants to donate supplies or learn about memberships can call 928-424-2100 or stop by the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley, 805 S. 7th Ave. in Safford.