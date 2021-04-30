SAR.jpg

Standing with the check from left, Graham County Sheriff Preston "P.J" Allred, Graham County Search and Rescue Vice President Tommy Snodderly, Graham County Search and Rescue President Ronnie Glaspie, United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties CEO Adam O'Doherty and Kit Kempton. 

 Photo by Brooke Curley Eastern Arizona Courier

Graham County Search and Rescue recently used a $46,000 grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties to purchase a new truck from Kempton Chevrolet Buick. The truck was presented to the Graham County Search and Rescue team on Thursday.

Tags

Load comments