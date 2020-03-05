SAFFORD – The Gila Valley’s first sober living facility, to be named House of Hope, took a step forward last Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony at its future location, east of the Safford Pepsi bottling plant.
Pepsi plant CEO Marge Schade, who helped the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition obtain the land for the future facility, had the honor of wielding the shovel for the groundbreaking.
When finished, House of Hope promises to offer a place recovering male addicts can stay, for up to six months, after completing rehabilitation – a place where they can work to re-enter society rather than relapsing into drug or alcohol abuse. “That’s the goal, for everyone to be successful,” said Substance Abuse Coalition Director Kathy Grimes.
“We’re really excited, ” said Grimes. “We’ve been working on this project for about two years now, and we’re finally to the groundbreaking piece. We’ve already started putting out bids and we’re ready to move forward.”
Coalition member John Howard said a few bids had gone out for HVAC units, but a general contractor had not yet been selected. Howard said the coalition hoped to put out a bid package by the end of March 2020. “We’re hoping the actual construction will start in late March or early April; we hope to have this done within the next year,” he said. “We’re moving forward rapidly. It was a conversation a few years, and now it’s become reality with a lot of hard work from a lot of people.”
“Our problem over the years is that people come out of rehab and don’t know how to get introduced back into society. This will give them a chance, and a place to go,” said Howard. “We’ll help them get employment, housing and transportation. They’ll have to pay (to stay at House of Hope), and there will be strict requirements to go to NA or AA meetings; we’ll have a facilitator that will be very stringent on our rules.”
Howard said the coalition had some funding for House of Hope, and was working to find more. “We don’t quite have all the funding we need, but we’re working on that.”