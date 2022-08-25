A World War II memorial nearly five years in the works is coming together at last, Pima Vice Mayor Sherrill Teeter said Thursday, literally brick by brick.

Located at 104 S. Main St., the new memorial was boosted by an anonymous donation of $10,000 and a site concept designed by two Pima High School students. All are welcome to participate in completing the memorial by purchasing a memorial brick, the main material for the design.

Pima memorial 2.jpg

This snapshot from Pima Vice Mayor Sherrill Teeter shows the basic concept for the World War II memorial planned in Pima. Some changes have been made, she said, but the overall concept remains similar to this rendering. Police and firefighter components will be silhouettes, she said. 
Pima’s memorial flagpole rededicated

World War II veterans assisted in raising the flag at the Heritage Park flagpole rededication in 2011.  The flagpole is part of the older memorial that will be moved tomato way for the new Pima Fire Station.

