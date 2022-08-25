This snapshot from Pima Vice Mayor Sherrill Teeter shows the basic concept for the World War II memorial planned in Pima. Some changes have been made, she said, but the overall concept remains similar to this rendering. Police and firefighter components will be silhouettes, she said.
World War II veterans assisted in raising the flag at the Heritage Park flagpole rededication in 2011. The flagpole is part of the older memorial that will be moved tomato way for the new Pima Fire Station.
A World War II memorial nearly five years in the works is coming together at last, Pima Vice Mayor Sherrill Teeter said Thursday, literally brick by brick.
Located at 104 S. Main St., the new memorial was boosted by an anonymous donation of $10,000 and a site concept designed by two Pima High School students. All are welcome to participate in completing the memorial by purchasing a memorial brick, the main material for the design.
“The bricks are for everybody,” Teeter said.
While the main emphasis is to honor 27 Pima residents who lost their lives in WW II, the design has incorporated space to recognize fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters. Teeter is still working on integrating an area with ribbons in honor of suicide and domestic violence victims, she said.
The woman who donated the money designated it for flags, Teeter said.
“The lady wants to be totally anonymous,” she said. “All the flags are ordered. The U.S. flags, the four main branches of the military.”
In addition to the flags, flag poles and special lighting for the poles were purchased, and Teeter said she thinks there’s still a bit left for planting trees after the project reaches that stage.
“The donor’s money actually went relatively far,” she said.
Teeter said the two girls (class of 2020) who won the design competition she pitched to Pima graphic design students a few years ago are pretty shy. But she liked their ideas enough to ask them to brainstorm a collaboration.
The girls presented their concept to the Pima Town Council, where it was accepted, she said.
Then COVID hit.
And now that plans are back on track, the weather has not cooperated.
“What we’re really waiting on for the memorial is someone to come in and help with the curbing,” she said. A volunteer has come forward, but it’s been a muddy mess, Teeter said, and the project is on standby until the site dries up.
A smaller, existing memorial needs to be moved due to the expansion of the new fire station, Teeter said. A green space between the new library area and the commemorative site already has several gazebos on it, paid for with a grant awarded to the library.
And Teeter herself is on the lookout for options to augment brick sales.
“I’m trying to get some grants,” she said. “We’re relying on volunteer work.”
While the project has the go-ahead at last, Teeter said, “It’s going to take awhile.”
Anyone interested in purchasing bricks can contact Pima Town Hall by calling (928) 485-2611. Bricks are $35 each and can be engraved with three lines, up to 20 characters per line.