SAFFORD — The Bridal and Event Fair boasts more space, more food and all the information you need for whatever event you’re planning next.
The 5th Annual Gila Valley Bridal and Event Fair returns March 7, and will be located in the 400 block on Main Street, Downtown Safford. Admission price is $2 plus a can of food. The fair opens at 11 a.m and finishes at 5 p.m. Vendors will include dress makers, cake makers and event photographers; food trucks will also be in the area. The event is organized annually by Cakes With TLC owner Torey Cranford.
“I'm excited about moving it back to Main Street. The event started five years ago at the Woman's Club. I will forever be grateful to EAC for allowing me to hold the event there and allowing it to grow,” said Cranford. “Food vendors, Big Tex BBQ and Isabel’s (Restaurant) will be there. They also cater events. Ginaveve's offers catering. I love the food options everyone will get to see. Even if you just want to come to Main Street and get lunch, Saturday will be a great day for something new!”
While individuals are shopping for the event, many might wonder how to order a cake, cookies, or other baked goods locally. The Courier spoke with Cranford about the proper procedure to procure a cake without potential mishaps. Cranford suggested it was best to hire a professional for professional results.
“It's always best to see if you can set up a meeting to go over options for sizes and prices. Large cakes are expensive because they do require more ingredients (and) more time,” said Cranford. “It's best to sit down with your baker and go over what exactly you're paying for. There are food cottage laws that control what we can and can’t make and sell from home. Before anyone goes into business they should always check out requirements,” said Cranford. “I hear all the time they (at-home bakers) just do it as a hobby, but if you are getting payment then it is a business at that point.”
Cranford suggested that before purchasing products from local bakers, it would be best to see if the baker is registered with the Arizona Department of Health Services to sell baked goods. Also, contracts and proof of purchase with local bakers are always advisable.
“I prefer it to be a community over competition,” said Cranford. “It’s all about the love for a beautiful, delicious cake.”