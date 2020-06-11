The Bringham Fire has now at 4,800 acres and firefighters still haven't been able to contain any portion of it.
Located in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest ,22 miles north of Morenci, the Bringham fire was started by a lightning strike on June 6.
According to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Service, firefighters are using burnout plans along Highway 191 to keep the fire’s front flames in control and to the east of the highway. As of Thursday, the highway, Rose Peak lookout, cabins, campground sites and endangered species like the fish in the Blue River tributary streams and Arizona willow trees, remain at risk.
If the fire reaches more trigger areas along the highway, more burnout operations will be practiced. These operations can result in large amounts of smoke which can be harmful to humans. To check air quality, readers can click on https://www.phoenixvis.net/ppmmain.aspx.
According to a news release, showers and thunderstorms may occur on Thursday and Friday at the Bringham fire site. Although these conditions may cause gusty winds which could cause the fire to spread in all directions, the release said the fire managers have prepared for the potential weather condition. Substantial rainfall is not expected.
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Blue River Fire eight miles outside San Carlos remained at zero percent contained as well. The lightning-caused fire has burned 30,380 acres and 100 firefighters were on scene.
The Dry Lake Fire was a 4,350 acres. The lightning-caused fire was also at zero percent containment at 12:30 p.m. Another 100 firefighters were working to contain the blaze, which is 22 miles outside Bylas.