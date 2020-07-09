After years of dreaming about running for Graham County Sheriff, Greg Brown is finally doing it.
The longtime auto repair mechanic, fabricator and welder thinks it's time for a change within the sheriff's office.
The Safford High School graduate thinks his years of running a successful business and often dealing with angry people give him the skills necessary to manage the GCSO.
"I've talked about running for years, but I didn't have my whole head and heart into the game to be able to take that over, to take it into a whole different direction that it needs to be taken," Brown, 63, said. "My firm belief is if two terms is good enough for the president, two terms is good enough for any elected official."
Any longer than eight years and people get complacent, Brown said.
Although Brown acknowledges he doesn't have a background in law enforcement, he said he has already lined up an undersheriff who is an experienced law enforcement officer. Brown declined to name him.
When asked if voters would vote for someone who isn't a certified peace officer, Brown said he's not ever seen Sheriff Preston "P.J." Allred write a ticket.
"He's there at the helm of the Graham County Sheriff's Office to run the deputies and to run the sheriff's department and that's what my job is going to be," Brown said.
His future undersheriff has got all of the background he'll need to run the office, Brown said.
His priority would be to run a more compassionate office and jail, he said.
"I'd like to see the deputies go in a different direction, the way the world is changing now," Brown said. "We've got to be servants as the Graham County Sheriff's Office, not just judge, jury and executioner."
Brown mentioned the lawsuit recently brought against the county by the mother of Jorden Simms, who died last December after authorities said she jumped from a moving GCSO transport vehicle. He also brought up a probationary detention officer who was fired in March for misconduct involving jail inmates.
"They're there to protect those people, not to take advantage of them. Not everybody that goes into that jail is a lowlife criminal, you know what I mean?" Brown said.
Brown, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault in the late 1980s, said deputies need to slow down.
"You should try to defuse the situation before you just jump to conclusions that 'I got to arrest this guy, or lady,' because sometimes they can get out of hand, too," Brown said.
He continued.
"I think the main issue is being more compassionate to people. We have no idea what struggles they're having and if everyone was guilty, we wouldn't have to worry about going to heaven," Brown said. "If the Lord looked at it the same way we look at it here on Earth, everybody's guilty, but we're not."
His conviction was the result of a child custody issue that was blown out of proportion, Brown said.
"That was back in 1988 and I haven't had so much as a speeding ticket since then," he said.
If elected, Brown also said he would provide better customer service.
He personally has found a deputy sleeping on duty, experienced lackadaisical records clerks and shoddy investigations, Brown said.
If someone came to him with questions, he would get them answers by the end of the day, he said.
"I would say that my word is worth everything. If I tell you I'm going to do something, I do it," Brown said. "As the new commander and chief so to speak I never, ever stop learning. I will eat that up like a sponge."
Things will definitely chance if he's elected, but he can't point to any specifics right now, he said.
"I think my leadership will take the sheriff's department in a different direction, I really do. As of right now I have no certain agenda to go by, but I want to get in there and slowly, but surely make some changes," Brown said.