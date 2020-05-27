The Pima Fire Department is working to extinguish a brush fire in the Gila River bed that was sparked when a tractor accidentally struck down a power pole Wednesday afternoon.
The driver of the tractor was not injured, but the department has had its hands full all afternoon keeping the fire away from the Pima bridge, which is one quarter of a mile away.
Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell said his department has been clearing brush and vegetation to slow the fire.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Howell said the fire had turned and the department was trying to keep it from heading east, where power lines are located.
Sean Lewis, Pima town manager, said there was a fire in the same location two years ago and the previously burned area is acting as a natural fire break.
Howell said the department hopes to have the fire contained within the next couple of hours, with only hot spots and smoke left behind. Howell said he has not estimated the acreage burned by the brush fire.
The fire is not threatening any homes.