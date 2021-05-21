A brush fire near Thatcher has burned several large cottonwood trees, but no structures are at risk, Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne said Friday afternoon.
The Thatcher Fire Department received a call about the fire near the Gila River bed around 2:30 pm. As of 3 p.m. the fire was burning near Watson and Safford Bryce roads.
Two tankers were at the scene and the fire may get into the bottom of the Gila River Bed, Payne said. However, the fire is near a previously burned area, so Payne said he doesn’t believe it will burn too long if it does get into the bed.