Five years ago, Safford High School spanish teacher Sandra Jurado switched into “mom mode” for a few minutes. The results are still being seen today.
As is her routine, Jurado was making the rounds in her classroom to check on her students’ assignments when she realized one of the young men in her class hadn’t completed his. When asked if he was OK, he replied that his stomach hurt and that he hadn’t eaten that morning.
Without thinking, Jurado said she immediately switched into “Mom mode” and began lecturing him. People can’t focus and study on an empty stomach, she chided him.
“That’s when he told me that his refrigerator and his cupboards were empty,” Jurado said.
“I felt about this small,” she said, holding her thumb and forefinger less than an inch apart.
Jurado was so moved, she immediately went to the school’s administrators and asked for permission to start a student pantry. She wanted students to be able to receive donated, non-perishable food anonymously.
Administrators liked the idea and before too long, the Safford Unified School District governing board signed off on the idea.
Over the last several years, Jurado, fellow teacher Patty Whitmire and a group of student volunteers have been filling backpacks or grocery sacks with donated food and personal hygiene items every Wednesday and leaving them in lockers for the kids to pick up when convenient for them.
Some of the students live in single-parent homes, others have parents who make bad choices, Jurado said. She remembers once helping a student whose entire family was living in a car.
Counselors, administrators and teachers often suggest students speak to Jurado about the “Bulldog Pantry,” but in the end the only person who knows which ones accept help is Jurado.
“We’ve got to safeguard their privacy because some of them can be sensitive,” Jurado said.
Before COVID-19 struck, the volunteers put the food in backpacks so the students would blend in and the same backpacks could be re-used week after week, Jurado said.
Nowadays, they’re using grocery sacks that can be stuck inside the student’s own backpack when no one is around. The students often opt to come in on Fridays when the only students who are in school are those being tutored, she said.
While there are 10 students currently participating in the program, at times there have been as many as 25, Jurado said.
The pantry is located in a small room inside the library. Most of the food is donated by SHS staff members, although an alumni and one-time participant in the program once purchased $400 worth of food for it, Jurado said.
“She wanted to pay it forward,” Jurado, who is in her 29th year of teaching, said.
Sophomore Melissa Lewis, juniors Adelynn Tregaskes and Jaidyn Martinez and seniors Jocelynn Leon and Larissa Owens spent roughly 30 minutes inventorying and sacking up food last Wednesday.
Each of them were required to pay $1 to join the Bulldog Pantry club, Jurado said. By forming an actual club, the Bulldog Pantry was able to achieve non-profit status and became eligible for tax credit dollars.
Under Arizona law, individuals who owe state taxes can receive a tax credit of up to $200 if they contribute that money to public school programs and couples can receive up to a $400 credit.
Each of the girls said they were encouraged to join the club friends, but didn’t immediately know what they were signing up for. The club is fun, they said, but that’s not the only reason they have continued to participate.
“I really like knowing that kids who need food can get it,” Lewis said.
“It makes me feel good about myself,” Martinez said.
Roughly 15 kids are involved with the pantry, Jurado said. They hold meetings periodically in addition to getting together on Wednesdays after school.
Every week they take stock of what food they’ve received and then they try to provide each participant the same or similar items, Owens said. They also try to give a variety from week to week. When they’re running low on items, they use their dues or donated funds to purchase more.
The group realized they needed to buy “student-friendly food,” Jurado said. Because some of the students must rely solely on microwaves, they offer soups, oatmeal and things like SpaghettiOs. They also try to give them high protein foods, such as peanut butter, trail mix and protein bars.
Every once in awhile, they’ll put two bags in the locker if a recipient asks for extra food for a sibling, Jurado said.
Until she joined the club, she used to joke all of the time about being ‘poor’ just because she didn’t have everything she wanted to have, Tregaskes said. She doesn’t do that anymore.
“Knowing about these kids is really humbling,” she said.
Everyone involved in the program gets along well and they have fun, Tregaskes said.
“We all share an interest in wanting to do service for others,” she said.