THATCHER—The Eastern Arizona Courier is currently working on a breaking story in the continuing issue of bullying and hazing in local school athletic programs.
The Courier is currently researching a reported incident involving Thatcher students on an athletic bus road trip, and waiting for Thatcher Unified School Superintendent Matt Petersen to respond to requests for information or a statement pertaining to the alleged incident.
Thatcher High School Principal Jeff Lords, after being told of the alleged incident scenario, referred all questions to the District Office and Petersen.
The Courier has left multiple messages for him to return the call to either confirm or deny, or issue a statement regarding, the reported incident.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association has also been contacted; at press time, calls to the Executive Department regarding any knowledge of actions taken or to be taken concerning the “incident” have not been returned.
Until details are confirmed, the “incident” in question is being treated as an open story with more to come.
Because of information already obtained by the Courier and the ongoing investigation into local acts of bullying in our schools, we are seeking the public’s input for this and future stories currently being laid out for future publication.
Anyone with further information who would like to come forward is invited to contact the Courier. Your information and identity will be treated with the greatest respect and consideration.
Because of the nature of the alleged incident, the Courier will be expanding coverage into “Bullying in our local schools,” with features and more information to help solve and bring attention to this ever-increasing issue in the Gila Valley.
The Courier values and respects all our local administration officials and appreciates the difficult task of educating and maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for our local children.
The Courier takes its responsibility to inform the public on all government-funded agencies, institutions and organizations as a matter of public trust.
This current issue is long overdue to be debated and flushed out so a solution can be arrived at in the care of our schools and the issue of bullying.
Your help, support and input is greatly appreciated and respected as it pertains to the fostering of a happy and safe community that we all are part of and share in the Gila Valley.