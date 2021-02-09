Are you one of those people who loves a new challenge, thrives on hard work and would like to give back to the community? The Bureau of Land Management has the job for you.
The BLM is currently accepting applications for seasonal emergency firefighters — firefighters who spend their summers attacking wildland fires both in Arizona and out-of-state.
Lathe Evans is an assistant fire managing officer with the BLM. He’s the man responsible for overseeing firefighting crews in the Gila District, which includes Sierra Vista and Safford.
During last fire season, Evans said his crews worked on fires roughly 100 days. Some of the fires were akin to small campfires that needed to be put out, others were massive fires that threatened lives and homes.
“Last year was a pretty big year. This year with the weather, it’s probably going to match, if not exceed last year. Hopefully we’ll get some weather, but the forecast is the same. It’s supposed to get hotter and drier than average,” Evans said.
The job definitely isn’t for everyone, Evans said.
“It’s long hours, they kind of try to keep us within 16 hours a day, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting rest after that, either. You know, we’re camped out a lot of times and sleeping on the ground,” Evans said. “It is a taxing job on the body and the mind and a lot of stressful work, but with that being said, there’s nothing like it, either. At the same time, it’s very enjoyable work.”
“It’s a different group of people that want to go out and play in the dirt and like I said, sometimes when it’s 100 plus degrees you’re thinking, ‘What am I doing out here?’ And then at the end of the shift everybody’s laughing,” he said.
Prospective firefighters go through an intensive hiring process and training period, Evans said.
Firefighters attend 40 hours of fire training classroom work and are required to walk three miles within 45 minutes while carrying a 45-pound pack.
“It’s a quick pace. It’s basically a 15-minute mile. And if you were ever to walk a mile on a track, it’s a good clip,” Evans said. “We physically train after that pretty hard. We do a lot of running and hiking. We put all our fire gear on and and we’ll hike them up on Mount Graham or or a place like that where we get a little elevation and and make them climb a little bit. And then a lot of the guys do kind of crossfit training. Push ups, pull ups and and a lot of a lot of different exercises where we worked them over pretty good.”
The job is also emotionally and intellectually challenging, he said.
“We get put into situations where people’s homes or lives are threatened. And, we’ve got to come up with a plan in minutes or seconds on on how to prevent that from happening. Sometimes. we’re not successful. It’s just kind of the nature of the job,” Evans said. “It does have its moments and you know, it bothers you when somebody’s house burns down. Because we all know what we have in our homes and there are always a lot of memories and stuff that might not be worth anything, but mean everything to you.”
“At times, it can a little discouraging. But, you know what? I always tell my guys when they come and say, ‘You know, I lost four houses’ and I say, ‘Yeah, but you saved 20,’” Evans said.
Evans said hopes to hire around seven or eight people.
“What we offer is is a lot of leadership and and teamwork and for young people a lot of opportunity to go places and do things that you could never imagine doing otherwise,” Evans said. “It’s exciting and fun or I wouldn’t have kept doing it for 30 years.”