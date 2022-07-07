Police crew set up tents in preparation for a burglary investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety's special investigation unit. They were en route from Phoenix at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
An unidentified male burglary suspect is dead after an early morning encounter Thursday with the Safford Police Department.
Police Chief Glen Orr confirmed in a release that officers responded about 4 a.m. to the 700 block of Ninth Avenue in reference to an attempted burglary. They reportedly arrived to find a male suspect “covered in blood acting out of control and delirious.”
The release said the suspect became combative when officers attempted to provide medical attention.
“Officers used less lethal force in the form of pepper spray and taser to subdue the suspect,” the release said.
Medical emergency crews were on scene and immediately began treatment of the suspect, however, they were unable to revive him, the release said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seventh Street, from Eighth Avenue to Ninth Avenue, and Ninth Avenue, from Seventh Street to Eighth Street, are closed for the investigation, which is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Responding agencies included the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, Safford Police Department and DPS.
Bart Graves, media relations specialist for DPS wrote the Courier Thursday, stating,”This is an ongoing investigation so DPS will not be commenting at this time.”