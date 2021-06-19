House fire

Safford Fire Department firefighters look over the smoldering remains of a house on Saturday. Thatcher firefighters also responded.

 Photos by Brooke Curley/Eastern Arizona Courier

A home south of Safford was destroyed Saturday after trash burning in a barrel ignited the roof then spread throughout the structure.

Nobody was injured in the fire in the 1700 block of South Anns Ranch Road, an official said.

Jeff McCormies, Graham County undersheriff, said the blaze began about 2:30 p.m. near the side of the building where the owner had been burning trash in a metal barrel. The fire spread to the roof then to the rest of the building.

Safford and Thatcher fire departments responded to the fire.

Water shoots through the roof of what is left of the Graham County residence after a trash barrel fire got out of hand. 

