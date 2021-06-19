A home south of Safford was destroyed Saturday after trash burning in a barrel ignited the roof then spread throughout the structure.
Nobody was injured in the fire in the 1700 block of South Anns Ranch Road, an official said.
Jeff McCormies, Graham County undersheriff, said the blaze began about 2:30 p.m. near the side of the building where the owner had been burning trash in a metal barrel. The fire spread to the roof then to the rest of the building.
Safford and Thatcher fire departments responded to the fire.