Across the county and the world as a whole, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing thanks in part to the rapidly spreading and more contagious Delta variant of the virus. In response, some businesses in Graham County have reinstated mask mandates for both employees and customers.
Beehive Homes of the Gila Valley, the county’s only nursing home, is only allowing fully vaccinated family members access to residents' rooms, said Fawn Kilpatrick, manager of Beehive Homes of the Gila Valley.
Unvaccinated family members can visit residents, but only in their outdoor area, she said.
All employees and visitors, whether they’re vaccinated or not, are still required to wear masks inside the facility as well.
Kilpatrick said their COVID-19 mitigation strategies changed last week “when Delta made a comeback around here.”
Residents nor employees of the facility are required to be vaccinated, Kilpatrick said, but she added most employees are.
The facility’s residents are “still COVID free,” right now, Kilpatrick said. She attributes that to their COVID-19 mitigation strategies and policies and family members and other visitors being willing to comply with those COVID-19 mitigation policies.
“It’s a process, fortunately, we have been very, very lucky. Our families are very understanding,” Kilpatrick said, “People don’t want to get their family members sick.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 93% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. can be attributed to the Delta variant of the virus.
First detected in India in December, the CDC describes the Delta variant as more transmissible than the common cold and more contagious than chickenpox. A study conducted in Scotland indicated that the hospitalization rate of people with the Delta variant was 85% higher than people who contracted the previously prevailing Alpha variant.
The Delta variant spreads most rapidly through communities with low vaccination rates. Although a recent study found that people who are vaccinated against the virus can contract and spread the Delta variant, studies conducted in England found that the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective against experiencing symptoms of the virus and its variants and 96% effective against hospitalizations because of the virus and its variants. Instead, people who are not vaccinated are most at risk of catching the virus and being hospitalized, or worse, because of it.
A report by the American Academy of Pediatrics reported a 2% increase in kids testing positive for COVID-19 in July, increasing the cumulative amount of child COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country from 14.2% of all cases to 16.8%.
The report goes on to say that hospitalization and death of children caused by COVID-19 is rare, but “there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.”
On Tuesday July 27, the CDC updated their list of recommendations intended to mitigate the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Those updated recommendations include continuing to wear masks indoors, even if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, especially in counties with high coronavirus transmission rates. In Arizona, the only two counties not currently classified as counties with high transmission rates is Yuma and Cochise counties.
In an email, Brian Douglas, the director of the county health department, said the county is not considering re-instituting a mask mandate.
To mitigate the further spread of the virus, Safeway in Thatcher is requiring all employees to wear masks. Cari Phillips, the grocery fourth at Safeway said the company was allowing employees who were vaccinated to not have to wear masks, but that policy changed this week in light of the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Phillips added the company is recommending customers wear masks as well, but it’s not required.
On July 30, Walmart put out a press release urging people to get vaccinated and saying the chain will follow the latest CDC guidelines by having their staff wear masks, even if they’re vaccinated and implementing “a new process for verification of vaccine status” among employees.
“We will share more specific details about this process in the near future. Please note we’ll also continue our daily health screening process for all associates to work in a Walmart or Sam’s Club facility, DC, FC or our campus offices,” the press release said.
On Monday, The Home Depot announced all employees, contractors and vendors would be required to continue to wear masks indoors at their stores, regardless of their vaccination status. Customers will also be asked to wear a mask indoors.
A staff member at Thriftee Food and Drug in Safford said the grocery store does not require employees or customers to wear masks in the store.
In an email, Linda Hayes, spokesperson for Freeport-McMoRan, said the company has never lifted their mask mandate.
“Our stringent COVID-19 mitigation protocols established at the onset of the pandemic remain in effect,” Hayes wrote.