Last Christmas, the elderly Safford woman thought she was going to have to make a choice. She could pay her utility bills or she could buy her family Christmas presents.
Thanks to the Give From the Heart program, in the end she didn’t have to make that choice after all. The program came through and paid her utility bills for her.
James Carbajal, the business service administrator for the City of Safford, still remembers how good it felt receiving the call thanking him for the help.
“It makes me feel like the program is having a real impact on seniors,” Carbajal said. “It’s nice to know that it’s helping ease those financial burdens those seniors face.”
On Thursday, local residents can do their part to make sure others in need can get help, too.
The City of Safford will host the fourth annual Give From The Heart hotdog and nacho sale in front of City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With donated food provided by city employees, local businesses and the local Walmart, all money made from the sale of $1 hot dogs and $2 nachos will go to the program, which helps people 62 and older whose annual income is 120% of the federal poverty level pay for portions of their city utility bills like water, gas and electric bills.
For a single person, 120% of the federal poverty level is someone with an annual income of approximately $15,456, or a monthly income of approximately $1,288.
“It’s just a way to help our elderly who don’t get enough help,” Carbajal said.
Currently 22 seniors in the community use the program, Carbajal said, receiving anywhere from $15 to $64 per month to help pay for their utilities. In an email, Jessica Rivas, the Citizen Services representative for the city, said that in total the program gives out $1,031 per month in utility assistance to those 22 seniors.
If the program can collect enough donation money, at the end of the year, in December, the program might be able to pay the full cost of those 22 seniors’ December utility bill, Carbajal said. Last year, in December 2020, the program was able to do just that.
If you aren’t able to make it to the hotdog and nacho sale, you can donate to the program when you pay your monthly City of Safford utility bills, Carbajal said.