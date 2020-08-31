A fire west of Bylas near Highway 70 and Calva Road threatened homes and burned more than 1,000 acres over the weekend.
The Light Fire was mostly contained on Sunday night, but fire crews are still monitoring hotspots.
The man-made fire started on Friday evening and burned down several power poles, but did not harm any homes, said Reggie Armstrong of the San Carlos Apache Forest Resources program.
Five homes were evacuated near Calva Road, but the “Ready, Set, Go” order was lifted on Sunday, letting residents return to their homes Armstrong said.
The fire burned near the Bylas bridge and under it. Armstrong said the bridge and highway were shut down to traffic for 16-18 hours.
“The bridge has been inspected by an ADOT engineer and is considered to be in good condition,” said an ADOT representative Sunday afternoon through email.
“There were 500-foot flames and 200-foot flames, it was beyond extreme fire behavior,” Armstrong said. “Salt cedar, it’s not forgiving.”
Armstrong said the fire crossed over the highway roughly four times.
The San Carlos Fire Department assisted the Forest Service and five tanker airplanes dropped retardant near the fire.
Armstrong said he had the tankers drop a line of retardant in the brush to protect homes on Calva Road,. A fire crew of 49 people was assigned to the fire as of Sunday.
The fire crews used controlled burning as a way of containing the fire and cleared brush with a tractor.
As if the intense heat of the enormous flames wasn’t enough, Armstrong said the fire crews had to battle nature.
The trees where the fire burned were infested with spiders. As the crews battled the fire in the night, Armstrong said they would look down with their flashlights at night and see millions of spiders looking up at them from the ground. Spiders would also drop on the firefighters from the trees.
Firefighters also couldn’t stand in one place for too long because fire ants were everywhere, crawling up into the firemen’s clothes and biting them. Even when crushed, the ants’ body would let out an irritating liquid that burned skin.
Illegal trash dumping also caused issues.
After years of people dropping off trash and unknown substances, Armstrong said the hazmat risk was great when the trash caught on fire.
The fire remains under investigation.