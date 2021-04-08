The San Carlos Apache Fire Department spent several hours monitoring a blaze in the Gila River bed Thursday. Nearby residents were asked to remain outside their homes and parents were forced to pick up their children at alternative bus stops. Firefighters from Fort Thomas and Pima stood by as a precaution. Fire retardant slurry was dropped from airplanes at least twice. The smoke from the fire was seen from as far as Morenci. 

