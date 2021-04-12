The San Carlos Apache Forest Resources Program is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whomever started a fire last week on the reservation east of the Bylas rodeo grounds.
Authorities believe the fire was set around 11 a.m. Thursday and it burned over 2,200 acres on the first day. The fire spread into Fort Thomas as well.
If you have any information regarding those involved in setting the "Salt Fire," call WeTip at 1-800-472-7766. You will remain anonymous.