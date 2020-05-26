Visitors to Riggs Lake on Mt. Graham had a little more excitement than usual after a bear visited the area twice in one day and had to be chased away by campers.
The Arizona Game and Fish were first alerted to the male brown bear’s presence on Sunday morning when it approached campers as they were making breakfast. The bear was also seen eating dead fish on the lake shore. Mark Hart, a Game and Fish public information officer, said the campers were able to scare the bear away by banging pots and pans. The bear got within 50 yards of people.
Game and Fish received another call at 5:40 p.m. as the bear walked through campsites occupied with people. Some campers were so alarmed they got into their cars, but the bear didn’t do anything menacing and left, Hart said.
“Needless to say, we’re monitoring the situation,” said Hart. “It didn’t engage in any menacing behavior, but it’s mere presence repeatedly in a human-occupied area and it’s relative lack of fear of human beings is concerning.”
Hart said the animal was an adult black bear with a thick winter coat and brown in color. Also, Hart said a bear came to the lake last year as well. It was seen meandering around the shoreline where dead fish were located.
“We want to be safe in bear country. The campers did what they should do, which is to try to get it to go away. When they were really afraid they got into their cars, and that was good too. It was good conduct in the face of a bear encounter,” said Hart.