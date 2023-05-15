A series of summer camps scheduled for June are aimed at helping kids find their inner music lover and maybe more.
The three camps, organized by Brianna Morris of Creative Flow Studios, will teach kids a range of musical skills.
The first camp, set for June 12-15 from 1 to 3 p.m., is the Hoop Camp, where lessons will focus on movement and dance. That will be followed on June 19-22 with the Voice Camp, focusing on art, sound and movement. Both camps are open to kids 5 to 17.
The third camp, intended for ages 6-11, is scheduled for June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will introduce youngsters to playing an instrument, specifically the ukelele. Musicians Phoebe Hunt and Katie Johnson are scheduled guests.
Originally there were plans for a fourth camp, focused on songwriting, for those same four days in the afternoon. Morris said she has tentative plans to retool it to be a one- or two-day workshop. Details are pending.
Each of the camps will be held at the 803 Meeting Room, 803 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford. Cost of the Hoop and Voice camps are $175 each. The Ukelele Sprouts camp is $225. Those who register for multiple camps are being offered a 20 percent discount.
“We’re just kind of feeling out the community with the prices, so we're hoping to do a flash sale here in a couple of days, and promote that,” Morris said. “Then we’ll do an early bird special till the beginning of June, so our prices — we are going to try and lower those just a little bit so we can bring in some more people.”
The funds raised for these camps will be put towards a potential brick-and-mortar music studio in downtown Safford.
“I’d love to have a space that’s open for kids and teens to come and practice their music and have something fun to do to let out their youthful energy and put it into a positive direction,” Morris said. “We’re hoping to earn enough money in June so that by July or August we can afford a space.”
Those interested in the camps or in more information regarding private lessons, visit https://calendly.com/createandflowithme or contact Morris at (928) 651-1648.
