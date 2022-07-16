A child reported to have drowned in a canal within Safford city limits July 13 has been identified as 20-month-old Boden Stalder, son of Miriah Marin and Talon Stalder.
Graham County Public Safety dispatchers received a call shortly before 7 a.m. the morning of July 13, stating that a young boy had fallen into a canal of running water and hadn’t been seen for 10 or 15 minutes.
Searchers were deployed to scan the canal from the area of Stratton Drive, westbound.
Approximately 6.5 minutes after the call, the child was found in the vicinity of Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center near South 20th Avenue. Responders started CPR at 6:53 a.m. while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
Around four minutes later, medics transported the child to Mount Graham Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
In his obituary, Boden was described as “a bubbly, bouncy boy that loved “battling” with his brothers. He loved bubbles, Batman, eating huge amounts of food and being a little nudist. Boden had an addictive and affectionate personality that was shared and loved by everyone,” the obituary said.
A viewing was scheduled for 6 p.m. July 18 at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel with a memorial planned for 6 p.m. July 19 at McDougal’s.
Boden is survived by his three older brothers: Logan, Killian and Graysen Stalder.
A GoFundMe account was activated to help the family cover expenses. The account had raised $5,460 as of press time.