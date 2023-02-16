Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation will conduct its Go for the Gold 5K and one-mile fun run on Feb. 25 at Eastern Arizona College.
Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Cayden Maza, a 16-year-old Thatcher High School student Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer that attacks the body's lymphatic system.
Christina Mingura, founder of the foundation, said the run began in 2019 under the Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College Ribbon Club. It was handed over to the cancer foundation to run a year later, and it has continued to be a locally-driven event. The entry fees are not high and organizers hope for more community participation.
“There haven't been many people sign up,” she said. “But hopefully that will change soon.”
Each year large photos of local children who have battled cancer or are currently battling the disease are placed around the finish line. As runners cross the line they can choose to run through the colored corn starch powder or split off, Mingura said.
“Families have shown up in the past. Their kid’s poster is still up, and we encourage them to come out whenever they can,” Mingura said. “This community is so supportive of everything.”
The Go for the Gold race will take place at Eastern Arizona College on Feb. 25. It is organized each year by Nathaniel's Childhood Cancer Foundation. This year, the Maza family will be receiving all the funds raised by the event. The one-mile fun run begins at 9 a.m., and the 5K run starts at 9:30 a.m.
'A huge shock'
Cayden Maza is a hero to his family.
Stephanie Maza, Cayden’s mom, said he is a sophomore at Thatcher High School who enjoys football, soccer with his friends.
“Cayden was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in October at the Phoenix Children's Hospital,” she said. “Cancer came as a huge shock to our whole family. We have no history of cancer and never would have thought this could happen to our family, much less a healthy 16-year-old.”
Maza said her son has had four cycles of chemotherapy with one more to go. In between treatments his immune system has been compromised, and he has been repeatedly admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with fevers, typhlitis and valley fever.
“He will have radiation at the Mayo Clinic following his chemo treatments,” Maza said. “Cayden is a strong kid and he has been so brave through this. Yes, my son has cancer, but cancer does not have him. Cayden is my hero. His fight is my fight.”
Torey Cranford is on the foundation board and volunteered at last year’s run.
“The Go for Gold race this year is to help Cayden Maza and his family with medical expenses,” she said. “The Go for Gold run is about the family. This is just a small way we can help as a community and be of service to them while they continue to focus on Cayden.”
Other events
Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation also works to raise money for the family through a trunk-or-treat Halloween event at the college and a gaming tournament. Community members participate in the trunk-or-treat, which is called the Eastern Arizona College Spooktacular.
In the past, the community has shown great support for the families, said Mingura. She said she hopes that this year more families will come out to support Cayden and his family in their fight.
Moving forward
Stephanie Maza said she and her family are incredibly thankful for the efforts of the foundation.
“I hope when all this is said and done I can help others and give them hope like so many have done for me and my Cayden,” she said.
Participants can register at the event or by visiting www.runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Thatcher/runforcayden