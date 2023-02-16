Cayden Maza

Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation is donating all money raised from this year's Go for the Gold 5K and one-mile fun run to the family of Cayden Maza. Cayden is a Thatcher High student battling Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation will conduct its Go for the Gold 5K and one-mile fun run on Feb. 25 at Eastern Arizona College.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Cayden Maza, a 16-year-old Thatcher High School student Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer that attacks the body's lymphatic system.

Go for the Gold

Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College Ribbon Club started the Go for the Gold run in 2019. Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation took over the fundraiser a year later. Pictured is a runner at the finish of 2022's event.

