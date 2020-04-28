Do you love children? Are you interested in education? Run for your local school board.
The Graham County School Superintendent has announced candidate packets for governing boards are now available.
Candidate packets may be picked up in the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office at 921 Thatcher Blvd. in Safford. The office is open Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, please call 928-428-2880 and packets will be delivered to you at the entrance to the building.
The non-partisan nomination paperwork can be filed June 8-July 6 for the November 3 General Election. All school district governing board nomination paperwork must be filed in the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office. All other special district nomination packets such as the Eastern Arizona College District Governing Board, fire districts, hospital districts, etc. are available in the Graham County Board of Supervisor’s Office.
The following seats expire on December 31:
All terms are for four years unless otherwise noted.
- Bonita School District #16: One seat
- Ft. Thomas Unified School District #7: Three seats
- Gila Institute for Technology #2 (GIFT): Three seats – Safford, Solomon*, Thatcher. *The Solomon GIFT seat is a two-year term.
- Klondyke School District #9: Two seats
- Pima Unified School District #6: Three seats
- Safford Unified School District #1: Three seats
- Solomon School District #5: Two seats
- Thatcher Unified School District #4: Three seats
For more information, contact the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office at 928-428-2880.