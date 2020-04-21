After this year's election, there will be new faces in the Thatcher mayor's seat and on the Graham County Board of Supervisors.
Thatcher Mayor Bob Rivera and Vice Mayor Aaron Allen, whose terms end in December, will not run for their offices again. Rivera will step down after seven straight terms; he has served on the town council since 1992 and been mayor since 2004. Allen is running for a different office; the Board of Supervisors District 2 seat held by Jim Palmer, who is also not running for re-election.
There are four candidates for four open seats on Thatcher's town council: Incumbent Randy Bryce, Eddy Carlton, incumbent Ashley Smith and Mark Vining.
In Pima, Mayor C.B. Fletcher and Councilmember Sherrill Teeter look to be re-elected and Lucas Hoopes figures to succeed Councilmember Jesus "Chuy" Cabrera, who will not seek another term.
Along with Allen, candidates John Howard and Preston Alder hope to fill Palmer's Board of Supervisors seat. Supervisor Paul David is running unopposed in District 1. In District 3, incumbent Danny Smith is being challenged by Nick Nordgran-Tellez.
Sheriff Preston "P.J." Allred faces Gregory Brown in the county sheriff's race.
In other county elections, Assessor Darlene Alder, Recorder Wendy John, Treasurer Mary Bingham and School Superintendent Donna McGaughey are unopposed. Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett is also running unopposed for county attorney.
This year's Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.