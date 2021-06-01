A Safford family will have to find temporary housing after a fire caused $50,000 in damage to their home Tuesday morning.
An unattended candle is believed to be the cause of the fire, which was reported just before noon in the 2900 block of South Heather Lane near the Glenn Meadows subdivision, said Safford Ford Department Chief Clark Bingham.
The residents of the home were able to get out unharmed, Bingham said.
The fire was kept to the bedroom area, but there was heat and smoke damage in the rest of the house, he said.
The family lost roughly $10,000 in belongings, Bingham said.