“I’m afraid it’s cancer.”
That was the first thing Kira said to the doctor when she came for her initial visit to Canyonlands Healthcare. She didn’t know what to expect, how she could possibly afford it or what the staff could do to help her.
But after her visit, that all changed.
Canyonlands’ goal is to provide affordable health care to all individuals in a comfortable, safe and culturally sensitive environment. All patients are treated with the same care and respect providers expect for their own families.
By emphasizing comprehensive, coordinated primary and preventive care, Canyonlands saves money, improves health outcomes and empowers our communities to be more stable, productive and self-sufficient. It offers family medical care, behavioral health, dental services, opioid recovery, vaccines and family planning.
Canyonlands also offers special programs designed to improve access to care for those who face financial barriers and need assistance. Some of these include: the sliding fee scale, AHCCCS enrollment, marketplace navigation and prescription assistance. And Canyonlands is always taking new patients regardless of ability to pay.
Community health centers save money. Each health center takes a unique approach to meeting the needs of the people in the surrounding community. That local approach to health care, combined with an innovative emphasis on comprehensive preventative care, generates $24 billion in annual savings to the health-care system — to taxpayers and private payers alike.
Support from the community gives Canyonlands the opportunity to serve Graham and Greenlee counties by providing excellence in patient care. To learn more about Canyonlands visit https://canyonlandschc.org or call 928-428-1500.
Canyonlands is one of the eight nonprofit organizations that make up the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. Donations to a qualified charitable organization can be claimed on one’s Arizona tax filing, up to $400 for individuals and up to $800 for couples filing jointly. For every dollar contributed, the donor’s Arizona tax liability is reduced by a dollar.
The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition is being administered by Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and includes Tooth B.U.D.D.S., Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, SEACUS Meals on Wheels, Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Mt. Graham Safehouse, Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry and Canyonlands Healthcare.
To learn more or to donate go to https://grahamgreenleetcc.org/.