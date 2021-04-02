Editor’s note: The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition wants to remind people that if they make donations to the non-profit members of the coalition between now and April 15 they qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on tax owed in 2020 Arizona state income tax returns. Individuals may receive up to a $400 credit and couples filing jointly may receive up to an $800 credit. Below is a story about just one of the non-profits that is a member of the coalition. Keep watching for future articles on other non-profits.
Canyonlands Healthcare, with locations in Safford, Clifton and Duncan, is the Federally Qualified Health Center Program provider for Graham and Greenlee counties. Our goal is to provide affordable healthcare to all individuals in a comfortable, safe and culturally sensitive environment. We believe deeply in providing quality, fully integrated healthcare to our service region. We strive to provide qualified, skilled and compassionate care, and our services are designed to be accessible to all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. For information about Canyonlands Healthcare, you can visit www.canyonlandschc.org.
Canyonlands in Graham and Greenlee Counties offers medical, dental, laboratory, family planning, MAT addiction, and soon, pharmaceutical services to everyone in the region. We accept most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, and can help with Arizona Medicaid (AHCCCS) and Marketplace sign up, or offer a sliding scale fee program to those who need it. We currently offer 10 Medical, MAT/Behavioral Health and Dental providers, including a Pediatrician, and, in the near future, a Pharmacist, to help with your integrated health needs. We can assist you with specialty and behavioral health referrals as well. We are always accepting new patients at all of our locations. Please stop in at any of our locations in Safford, Clifton, or Duncan, or call 928-428-1500 to make an appointment.
Canyonlands Healthcare is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition (GGTCC). The GGTCC promotes the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit of up to $800 for those filing jointly, or $400 if filing individually! You can receive this tax credit on your Arizona state income tax return by donating to a qualifying charitable organization. To learn more about this opportunity, and to view the full list of participating organizations in our area, visit www.grahamgreenleetcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at 520-439-0595.