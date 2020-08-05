A group of teenagers has been spotted on surveillance video pilfering items out of unlocked vehicles in the Glenn Meadows area on the south end of Safford.
Safford Police Capt. Brian Avila said the kids found four or five vehicles unlocked in the early morning hours of July 31 and took items found within.
According to police reports, cash, a debit card, a sub woofer valued at $800 and a pellet gun were stolen. One resident said a couple of Dos Equis beers were taken, too.
The vehicles were parked on West Second Street, West Tucson Street and South 12th Avenue.
The incidents should serve as a reminder for residents to bring their belongings inside and to lock their cars, Avila said.
If residents see a crime in progress they should call 911, Avila said. Residents with information are also encouraged to call dispatch at 928-428-0808 or use Text-a-Tip.
A citizen can text "GRAHAMTIP" to 79516 and type the message they want to submit. The message is then sent to the Graham County Sheriff's Office Communications Center via email and text message.