No one was injured Thursday when a car traveling on 10th Avenue in Safford drove through a fence and into an empty apartment at 12th Street around 2:30 p.m.
Olivia Abeyta, who lives at the Sundance Home Apartments, was watching TV at the time of the accident.
"I heard a big crash. A real loud crash and I looked out my sliding glass door and saw a big old cloud of dust," Abeyta said. "I came out and that's when I saw the car."
The apartment complex is comprised of three apartments and the car had hit the first apartment, which is currently unoccupied, Abeyta said. She lives in the third apartment.
"I didn't feel anything. The building didn't move," Abeyta said.
Abeyta said the driver of the vehicle had just picked up a child from Lafe Nelson Elementary School, which is across the street from the apartment complex.
Safford police are investigating the cause of the crash.