Ted Eminowicz and Jim Scanlon made the trip from Superior and Globe Saturday to participate in Saturday's car show. Eminowicz drove his '33 Ford three-window coupe. and Scanlan arrived in his '31 Rat Rod.
This '31 Chevy Coupe was just one of 73 cars that was admired and coveted Saturday at the 2nd Annual Taylor Freeze Car Show.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Drew McBride, 12, of Safford enjoys a Taylor Freeze drink not realizing he's perfectly reflected in a nearby pristine classic car.
Brad Cunningham of Thatcher polishes his '57 Chevy, a car he's had and shown for 35 years.
Earl Taylor of Safford and Tony Battista of Pima chat during the 2nd Annual Taylor Freeze car show Saturday.
The Goodman family was hoping the owners of 50 cars would participate in their 2nd Annual Taylor Freeze Car Show. Seventy-three showed up, with all of the proceeds going to Mission 22, a nonprofit organization that provides support and treatment program for active service members, veterans, and their family members who are dealing with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, suicide risk and other challenges.