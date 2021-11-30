A 34-year-old man suspected of stealing two vehicles on the same night in May is now serving 16 months in prison.
According to a Safford police report, officers received a call about a prowler on 6th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. May 21 and when they arrived, they saw a car in the driveway with both front doors open and the headlights on. The homeowner said he heard a car alarm go off, saw a man standing nearby and then leave without the car.
Inside the car, an officer found a letter addressed to a David Anthony Montoya from the Arizona Department of Corrections, but the car was registered to someone else who lives in Morenci.
As officers searched for the prowler, dispatchers received a call from a David Montoya who said someone was inside his house at 750 S. 20th Avenue, but that’s the address for the Home Depot.
Dispatchers plotted the 911 call to the area of Highway 70 and Entertainment Avenue, but officers didn’t see anyone walking around.
At 3 a.m., Safford police learned another car had been stolen from a motel on Highway 70 and at 3:30 a.m. they got another prowler call, according to the report.
At the location of the other prowler call, officers found a pickup truck with the hood partially open and the keys in the ignition, according to the report. Officers later learned the pickup had been stolen.
Officers found Montoya hiding in a vacant house nearby after tracking his footprints and he was arrested at gunpoint, the report stated.
The car stolen from the motel was later located at another motel and debit and EBT cards belonging to the owner of that car were found in Montoya’s possession, the report said.
Montoya was booked into the jail on suspicion of two counts of theft of means of transportation, criminal trespass and theft of a credit card.
According to Graham County Superior Court records, Montoya pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of means of transportation and theft of a credit crd. He was sentenced by Judge Michael Peterson to 16 months in prison to be followed by three years' of supervised probation.