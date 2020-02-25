SAFFORD — One of the Gila Valley’s favorite string quartets will return next month.
The Gila Valley Arts Council will present Carpe Diem String Quartet on March 4, at 7 p.m., at the David M. Player Center for the Arts.
One of the most unique and sought-after chamber ensembles on the concert stage today, the Carpe Diem String Quartet is a boundary-breaking ensemble that has earned widespread critical acclaim. Carpe Diem defies easy classification with programming that includes classical, Gypsy, tango, folk, pop, rock and jazz-inspired music.
Carpe Diem seeks out and is sought after by artists from many different genres for collaborations, including: American singer/songwriter/ guitarist Willy Porter, Latin Grammy winner/bandoneón player Raul Juarena, klezmer clarinetist David Krakauer, cellist Yo Yo Ma, banjo virtuoso Jayme Stone, Shannon Heaton, Celtic flautist, mandolinist Jeff Midkiff, Dixieland trumpeter Tom Battenberg, classical guitarist Nicolo Spera, Chinese pipa player Yihan Chen, Jazz Quartet the Whirly Birds, and world master of the Persian santoor Dariush Saghafi.
The quartet is dedicated to community engagement, and to pushing the limits of the classical string quartet and to changing the concert experience of chamber music. Using innovative programming, thematic concerts, and popular music for younger generations, cameras and video to assist in the visual presentation, as well as speaking from the stage to better engage the audience, Carpe Diem is bringing new audiences into the concert hall and revitalizing the chamber music experience.
Tickets are currently on sale at Richards Music, at 928-428-2442, online at www.saffordcenterforthearts.com or at the door. Adult ticket prices are $10 or $15 and are all reserved seating. Children and student tickets are $5.
The Gila Valley Fine Arts Council Fine Arts concert series is member supported. Membership can range from as little as $25, but every dollar is spent on the cost of bringing the artists here to not only perform a concert, but also spend an extra day or two working with school children with music workshops and school performances.
This school residency and public performance project was made possible by funding from the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Gila Valley Arts Council also receives support from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Freeport-McMoRan Corporation and the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley.