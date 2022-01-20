Eastern Arizona College held its annual scholarship event at the Students Activities Center, Cash for College on Wednesday, where students and parents met with college faculty and representatives to learn about financing options for higher education in the foreseeable future.
The college, along with Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley, put on the event where a multitude of scholarship vendors gathered to supply students and their parents with information and insight for financing higher education.
As part of the scholarship committee, Tonya Himelfarb provided information to students about the American Association of University Women (Safford Branch) — a nonprofit organization who raise money for scholarships for women seeking higher education.
The organization’s branch offers one to two $500 scholarships every year for continuing students — students who have already completed an associate’s degree and are moving onto a four-year university.
The idea for the organization is that the money typically will be used to cover book costs and supplies.
“I feel that those students shouldn’t be denied an education because they’re unable to access funding for it,” Himelfarb said.
Himelfarb said that these types of events are good way of getting the word out, as well as having students seek information from the college website and school counselors.
“Many of our members are former teachers or librarians and education is near and dear to everyone’s hearts.”
Prescott College Associate Director of Admissions, Kenneth Welch, said that a lot of people don’t realize they can begin applying for scholarships as early as eighth grade or when they’re 14 years old.
“It’s important to disseminate that information, especially for some of those at-risk or under-served communities that really need the college access, so scholarships are a great way to get there,” he said.
Welch said there’s a myriad of scholarship opportunities at Prescott College and that essentially 99 percent of students that attend the college receive some form of scholarship money.
“We have everything from merit-based scholarships to need-based scholarships to degree-based scholarships,” he said.
Even though a student may not find their particular program of choice at Prescott College, Welch said he can provide a plethora of information regarding scholarship information and that the dialogue could lead to potentially finding opportunities for the student at the college.
Lena Mattice and her youngest son attended the event, as her son is a senior in high school seeking ways to finance college. Mattice said she is aware of the high costs that come with college tuition.
“We really liked the Prina Scholarship because it can go anywhere,” she said.
The Prina Family Scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship that is awarded to students who graduate from a public high school in Graham County.
There was a lot of scholarship information Mattice and her son received at the event as they stopped at different booths and talked with representatives of colleges and different organizations.
“They (students and parents) probably don’t know about everything that’s out there,” she said.
Mattice said these types of events are important to get the word out and to become aware of the options available in order to obtain cash for college.