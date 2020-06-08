It appears as though Assistant City Manager John Cassella could become Safford's new city manager.
City Manager Horatio Skeete confirmed Monday that the council will be asked to confirm Cassella as his replacement June 22. Cassella is currently working with human resources on a contract, he said.
Cassella has served as assistant city manager since July 1; he was hired for the position last June. He is expected to take the reins from City Manager Horatio Skeete, who originally planned to retire June 11, but is now planning to leave July 15.
Cassella was working in the Town of Herndon, Virginia Manager's Office when he applied for Safford's assistant city manager position, which was created last year.
He is no stranger to Arizona, serving eight years (1999-2007) as assistant to the Sierra Vista city manager and eight more (2007-2015) with the City of Goodyear. Cassella worked as a budget and financial planning analyst in the Goodyear finance department, and spent a year (2012-2013) as interim intergovernmental programs coordinator in the city manager’s office.
During an April 2019 meeting with community members, Cassella said he was responsible for Sierra Vista’s budget and his duties in Goodyear included financial modeling, revenue projections and building a personnel model. Cassella also said he enjoyed astronomy.
As Safford's assistant city manager, Cassella has served as a liaison on major projects, supervised and directed staff, taken part in developing budgets and represented the City Manager's Office in meetings. He has also worked with staff to develop a support plan for local businesses.
Cassella was one of four men interviewed to succeed Skeete, out of 18 applicants. The others were Apache Junction Assistant City Manager Matthew Busby, Huachuca City Interim Town Manager Eric Duthie and former Cordova, Alaska City Manager Alan Lanning.
Busby served eight years as an assistant to the Apache Junction city manager before winning his current job in 2015. Before that he spent two years as a fiscal analyst on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee in Phoenix.
Duthie, named Huachuca City's interim town manager last year, started out in law enforcement - he was chief of the Hayden Police Department from 1996-2001- but went on to several city/town manager positions around Arizona. According to his resume, Duthie has been a city or town manager in Tusayan, Taylor and St. Johns.
Before becoming Cordova City Manager in 2016, Lanning held a string of similar jobs in Colorado, South Dakota and Minnesota. His experience included two years as Steamboat Springs, Colorado city manager; four as Central City, Colorado city manager; and a year as Lake City, Minnesota city administrator.