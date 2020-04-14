The Graham County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Agriculture Livestock Services are investigating a poaching case at a local ranch.
According to Sheriff P.J. Allred, on Monday morning workers at the P Ranch south of Safford found a yearling calf shot and butchered in a corral. Allred said the killing probably took place Sunday night or early Monday morning, and the culprit or culprits took a large quantity of meat from the calf.
Allred said no other livestock poachings had been reported to the sheriff's office.