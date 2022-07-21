Causes of death have been established for both a father and his son who died July 4 in Safford.
Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Hess confirmed Wednesday that Hector Garcia, 57, died of a single stab wound to the chest. His son, Miguel Garcia, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Both deaths are being investigated as homicides, and Wednesday, Safford Police Captain Brian Avila said the case is still under investigation.
Graham County Dispatch recordings indicate around 1:52 a.m. July 4, a female caller reported a burglary at 1224 S. Central Ave. She told dispatch that a man, later identified as Miguel Garcia, had broken into her house and went at her and her husband with a knife. She stated the man was in a back bedroom and that her husband had a gun.
There were no injuries, she said.
The man was described as a younger, bald, Hispanic male last seen wearing a tank top and basketball shorts.
The caller said she and her husband were “out front” and stated the man was possibly their next door neighbor who broke through their door. She told dispatch that the man said “he has some bad habits.”
Shortly before 2 a.m., recordings announce a “male got (or “gut” ) gunshot wound,” and the scene was announced as covered soon after.
An officer stated he was inside the house in the back bedroom, and the suspect was down on the ground. A Code 4 for EMS — which indicates an emergency is under control— was announced approximately one minute later, and an EMS responder was asked to “come in,” presumably into the residence.
Just after 2 a.m., the suspect was referred to as “a 25 year-old male with a gunshot wound” and contact affirmed that the Graham County Sheriff’s Office was on scene. Follow-up communication states that just one medic was being recommended at that time.
A July 5 press release from the Safford Police Department stated the residents attempted to retreat into a bedroom and later a bathroom when approached by Miguel Garcia. According to the their account, Garcia continued to approach them and said they would have to kill him.
When officers attempted to contact Garcia’s next of kin, they “were unable to gain a response.”
Officers entered the home at 1212 Central Ave., where multiple sources said Garcia lived with his father, and discovered Hector Garcia dead in a bedroom. “Initial evidence and statements suggest that (Miguel) Garcia acted alone,” SPD said in its release.
Arrest records obtained from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Garcia was charged twice with unlawful discharge of firearm, once noted in city limits, a Class 6 felony. He was booked on July 29, 2021. His blood alcohol content was listed as 0.096, 0.016 points over the legal limit, when he was arrested by the Safford Police Department. Medical information included on the arrest record stated that Garcia reported suffering from migraines, panic attacks, seizures, high blood pressure and asthma. Under the “prescribed medications” section was written “Nurse wrote down.”
He was released Aug. 3, 2021.
Garcia was arrested for discharge of a firearm once more on Dec. 11. He was held on a $5,000 cash bond, and released Dec. 15. The record states Garcia once again had “complaints,” and among five medications were albuterol, commonly used for asthma, and alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax which is uses to treat anxiety and panic disorders. The remaining three medications listed were illegible.
Garcia’s birthplace was listed as Arlington, Texas.