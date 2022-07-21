Miguel Garcia booking photo

Miguel Garcia upon his second arrest for discharging a firearm. He died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained July 4.

Causes of death have been established for both a father and his son who died July 4 in Safford.

Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Hess confirmed Wednesday that Hector Garcia, 57, died of a single stab wound to the chest. His son, Miguel Garcia, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

