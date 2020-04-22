Republican defense contractor Brandon Martin is running for Congress in Congressional District 2 against incumbent Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick. He recently agreed to participate in a Question and Answer session via email.
Q: What has been like campaigning in the COVID-19 era? What's been the best part? The worst part? Tell me about your campaign strategy and how it's been adjusted.
A: We're affected just like everyone else. Small businesses are so important to our communities that we are doing all that we can to help promote local business right now. 99.9% of all businesses in the US are small businesses and they are responsible for 50% of US employment. This past week we went and shot commercials for businesses in Tombstone, Sierra Vista, and elsewhere in Cochise County to help bring attention to our community businesses. Supporting local business is a key focus of mine COVID-19 or not, but this pandemic heightens the focus because so many of our community businesses are in jeopardy and need our support.
I do miss being able to meet people one-on-one whether at their home or at one of the many annual community events that we all love to enjoy. I think it's important that citizens get to know their representative and that their representative is involved in their community. Digital communications can't replace that. When COVID-19 is over I hope to have a chance to meet in-person each and every one of your readers.
Q: Can you please share your thoughts about how Gov. Ducey has been handling the crisis? How about President Trump?
A: China put the rest of the world behind the 8-ball because of their deception and coverup of the outbreak in November 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) then compounded this tragedy by parroting China's talking points and praising China's management of the outbreak. When China could no longer coverup the crisis, it became clear to the world that we were facing a potential pandemic and President Trump blocked travel from China. This is the worst pandemic the world has seen since the 1918 influenza. No one in the world has been spared. I believe President Trump is doing what's right for the country given the extraordinary circumstances. What troubles me most at the state level is how large corporate businesses are permitted to remain open but small businesses that sell many of the same products as Walmart or Costco are banned from operating. This is a tremendous injustice to local businesses who are the lifeblood of our communities.
Q: What words of advice would you offer President Trump and the rest of the folks in Washington as far as the crisis?
A: Don't forget about Main Street America. As I stated before, small business is big business in the US. There are 30 million small businesses in this country. Small businesses are the majority employer in many communities. However, these small businesses have largely been cut out of disaster relief or loan programs because multinational corporations with armies of lobbyists snapped up all the funds, whether or not they merited them. 1.6 million companies took the entire $340,000,000,000 in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), leaving 28.4 million small companies with nothing and wondering what happened. Small business people are the backbone of every town. They pay taxes, they employ 50% of the country, they send their kids to public schools, they vote, and they need help. Congress needs to listen now more than ever.
Q: You took heat a couple of months ago for suggesting Ms. Kirkpatrick undergo periodic alcohol testing and for asking your supporters to provide you enough ammo to keep Ms. Kirkpatrick in your sights. In hindsight, do you still believe your remarks were appropriate? What have you been hearing about them on the campaign trail?
A: Federal employees and small business are held to periodic alcohol testing standards by Congress, what is good for the 5 million is good for the 435 members of Congress. Ms. Kirkpatrick submitted herself to rehab in January 2020 for her alcohol addiction. I think that was the right thing to do. It's a serious issue that is a lifelong battle for Mrs. Kirkpatrick. It's serious enough where she couldn't fulfill her duties as a member of Congress on behalf of her constituents. Southern Arizona needs a full-time representative in the US House. I continue to hear shocked comments from voters who can't believe Ms. Kirkpatrick is still allowed to hold office.
Q: On March 31, 2019, it was reported you had raised $6,100 to Ms. Kirkpatrick's $278,000. How much have you raised to date? Do you believe it's been impacted by the pandemic? What are you doing to combat any negative impact?
A: I announced my campaign on March 27, 2019 and 4 days later the end of the quarter was reported. Our campaign has raised over $100,000 as of April 15, 2020. We have support district-wide because I'm in the communities and work to earn their support. We're at the front of the GOP pack with the most endorsements, best organization, and strongest fundraising base. The pandemic has upended many peoples' lives - people want to get back to work. Right now I'm focused on helping the community and getting the economy back on track.
Q: Has your platform changed any because of the pandemic? If so, please explain how. Also, how do you think it differs from Ms. Kirkpatrick's?
A: This pandemic started in China. Instead of warning the world and enlisting international help to contain the coronavirus, China lied and covered up the crisis leaving the world unprepared. The gravity of this reckless act cannot be understated. The pandemic has brought into stark relief several urgent facts about China: 1.) China is not our friend. Hopefully one day they can be an honest trading partner, but they continue to devalue their currency, steal US intellectual property, place draconian business controls on foreign investments in the country, militarize the South China Sea, imprison ethnic minorities in their country and crush free speech; meanwhile, they are trying to export their communist "model" of government around the world, with their Belt and Road Initiative and buying farmland and rare earth metals around the world. 2.) We must disentangle our supply chains from China, this includes the manufacture of medicine and critical US infrastructure. This posture would not be dissimilar from our footing during the Cold War. We simply cannot afford to let a totalitarian regime that opposes everything America stands for to control our supply chain. Failure to correct this is a mortal threat to the United States.
Q: Anything else that would like to add?
A: I have the right experience that my opponents do not possess. As a veteran and having worked in the command group on Ft. Huachuca I understand the needs and missions of our military. I've worked to make sure our soldiers have great best training while saving taxpayer dollars. We have great potential in CD2 and a critical set of issues to address. We have Ft. Huachuca and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base within our district, which both play an important role in our national defense. We must take care of our veterans. Personally dealing with the VA and having deployed to Afghanistan I know we can take better care of those that fought for our freedom.