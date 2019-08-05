SAFFORD — With eight years teaching English and three as a film and TV instructor, Chris Murphy isn’t exactly a new face in the Safford Unified School District.
But this educator and businessman — Murphy has owned Richards Music since 2007 — recently landed an important new role: director of the David M. Player Center for the Arts.
Murphy officially started as CFA director July 12, succeeding Terry Williams, who left for a position with the Fort Thomas Unified School District.
As Murphy acquaints himself with his new duties — on a recent visit by the Courier, he was getting to know the center’s soundboards — one of the first projects has been upgrading technology in the CFA’s Mark R. Tregaskes Recital Hall.
“Our biggest focus right now, besides the learning curve for me, is working to upgrade the sound and lighting systems in the Recital Hall,” he said. “We feel that theater can be used for much more than it has in the past.”
Murphy said that learning curve was somewhat steep but that having assistant director Heath Maxwell on hand will help ease it. “He knows the ins and outs of the operations of all our technical systems at the CFA. It’s been great having him stay on and work with us.”
Murphy’s film and TV class created the Safford Bulldog News Network, which produces a daily show as well as audio and video productions. The network also livestreams sports and other school events. But his experience doesn’t end at the doors of Safford High School: Murphy has been with Richards Music for decades and took ownership in 2007.
“My experience there is pretty widespread, from running the business operations to outside sales of all types of equipment, to installation and networking. I have thousands of hours of experience with that. Because of my experience in business, audiovisual technologies and a few other things, I was the right fit,” Murphy said.
As CFA director, Murphy said his main focus will be arts education. “We are always going to put that first, whether it’s Safford schools, area schools or educating the community. I have a three-pronged effort in my mind from our staff here. And that three-pronged effort is to satisfy the arts and performance needs of Safford schools, of the surrounding area schools and of the community.
“I believe in arts education, I believe in our education system, and I believe that the David M. Player Center for the Arts can be a beacon of performing arts for our community. The future is wide open for it. There are so many workshops and groups, and professional development for educators and others, that can take place in this facility, even more so than in the past.”
Murphy said he would have no problem balancing his roles at the CFA and Richards Music, having managed to separate the store owner from the English and film teacher. “I’ve had to adjust my other life, my business life, to accommodate that. We’re staffed correctly at Richards Music; we’re good there, so there’s no conflict at all.”
Murphy also noted the center’s relationship with the Gila Valley Arts Council, which he said was integral in bringing performing artists and performing arts education acts to the facility and the community.
“We’re excited for the opportunity for Chris to take the reins and see what direction he takes in his role as director,” said Safford Unified School District Superintendent Ken VanWinkle.