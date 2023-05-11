Graham County Chamber of Commerce has a new five-year contract with the city of Safford, but it isn’t what it was hoping for.
The Safford City Council on Monday approved a contract for $160,000 in annual funding for the chamber, payable in 12 monthly installments, due by the 20th of each month. The contact will take effect July 1, and run through June 30, 2028.
The council approved the funding after previously rejecting by a 4-3 vote a proposal that would have provided $180,000 in annual funding, an amount that had been arrived during previous discussions with the chamber.
Opinions at Monday’s meeting were sharply divided over to what extent the city should be willing to foot the bill for the chamber’s operations.
The chamber’s previous five-year contract with the city was for $130,000 annually. That amount included disbursement of $20,000 per year that was designated as special revenue to cover the purchase of an electronic bulletin board, marketing material and various Chamber advertisements, according to a memorandum to the council from City Manager John Cassella.
Payments to the chamber do not include use of the city-owned building that the chamber occupies on a 25-year lease at a cost of $10 per month. They also do not account for the event fees the city waives for the chamber’s annual Spring Festival and SalsaFest, nor overtime expenses tied to assignment of city personnel, including Safford Police officers, to the events.
By comparison, the towns of Thatcher and Pima have an annual commitment of $12,000 and $5,000, respectively, to the chamber, while Graham County kicks in another $10,000. The remainder of the chamber’s annual budget comes primarily from event revenues and membership dues.
Chamber Executive Director Vance Bryce said the chamber’s income for fiscal 2022-23 was $329,850.
Some council members questioned why Safford should account for such a disproportionate share of those dollars. Mayor Jason Kouts, Vice Mayor Richard Ortega and Councilman Steve McGaughey all expressed appreciation for the chamber’s work under Bryce’s leadership, but they questioned whether it was fiscally responsible for the city to make a bigger long-term commitment when comparatively it was already far exceeding the amounts contributed all other jurisdictions combined.
Going to $180,000 “is a pretty big jump for one place to pay out,” McGaughey said. “No one else is stepping up.”
Former Councilwoman Mary Bingham expressed similar sentiments during public comments.
Supporting the chamber of commerce “just shouldn’t fall to the city of Safford” and its taxpayers, she said. “It’s easy to spend other people’s money.”
She said she felt the $144,000 annual contract originally proposed by Cassella was adequate.
By contrast, Councilmen Brad Hemphill and Arnold Lopez were particularly enthusiastic in their support of the $180,000 amount.
“No one could argue they didn’t outperform their previous contract,” Hemphill said. “I have no doubt they will outperform it again.”
Lopez noted that more than 70 percent of the city’s revenues come from sales taxes, which the chamber of commerce’s activities on behalf of local businesses help support.
“It ($180,000) is a lot of money,” he admitted, “but I think it is well spent.”
One important distinction between the Graham County Chamber of Commerce’s previous contract with the city and the new one is that the former was explicitly tied to the city’s bed tax. Under state law, all bed taxes collected in excess of a municipality’s base tax must be allocated to support tourism, Cassella said. In Safford’s case, the bed tax is 5 percent, which is double the base sales tax rate of 2.5 percent. That means 50 percent of Safford’s taxes on hotel stays were allocated to the chamber of commerce.
Bryce said as a result, the chamber collected $151,197.61 from Safford in 2022-23.
Under the new contract, the payments would be fixed, regardless of bed tax revenues.
He said the $180,000 request was derived from projected bed tax collections, plus the extra $20,000 that was in the original contract.
One of the goals of the funding request to Safford was to promote employee retention.
“We are trying to make the positions at a chamber less of a job for someone who wants a side gig to supplement their retirement, and more of a career,” he said “Part of what the board of directors considers stability in careers at the Chamber are healthcare and 401K-style retirement benefits.”
In a news release issued Tuesday, the Chamber thanked Council members Hemphill, Lopez and Arbizo “for fully supporting the chamber.” It also expressed “disappointment over the lack of support from a majority of the council.”
Asked to explain that assessment in light of the city’s overall contributions to the chamber’s operations and the approved budget increase, Bryce said in an email, “Under the new contract, we will receive $160,000 annually for the next five years. From this base we will do great things for this Valley. However, I have put a lot of work into earning a greater investment into the Chamber. While this is an increase of $8,802.39 in FY2024 ($160,000) compared to FY2022 ($151,197.61), that is only a 5.816% increase in total funding. I don't believe this number accurately portrays our worth.
“I felt that $180,000 was a very measured number.” he continued. “It represented a solid increase for the good job we've been doing for the City. My Board and I gained assurances from a majority of City Council Members that they supported our request for $180,000 on the same day that Council Member Hemphill's motion for $180,000 failed. I'm more disappointed in being told we had support when we didn't than in being funded $20,000 less than we thought.”
Nevertheless, Bryce was confident the chamber would find a way to make up the $20,000-per-year shortfall.