The Safford City Council has approved a five-year contract that will provide $160,000 to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce annually. The final number fell $20,000 short of what the chamber had requested.

The Safford City Council on Monday approved a contract for $160,000 in annual funding for the chamber, payable in 12 monthly installments, due by the 20th of each month. The contact will take effect July 1, and run through June 30, 2028.

