Gila Valley residents praying for rain take note. Meteorologists are predicting a 40-50% chance of rain Saturday through Wednesday.
If the predictions hold true, it will come as a welcome relief to many. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Strongman said only 0.86 inches of rain fell from Jan. 1 through July 13 this year.
Last year, 2.61 inches of rain fell from Jan. 1 through July 31, he said.
The lack of rain and snowfall is readily apparent at Roper Lake State Park.
Park Manager Michelle Reddy said the designated swimming area is down 3 feet or more from normal and the boating area is likely down at least a foot.
The lake, which is usually 20 feet at its deepest, no longer comes up to the bank.
People can still wade, kayak and paddle board, but larger boats may not be able to launch, Reddy said.
“It’s drastically low compared to past summers,” Reddy said.
Reddy said the number of lake visitors may be slightly lower than last year, but she attributes that to the fact the U.S. has opened back up from COVID-19-related shutdowns giving people more options.
Dankworth Pond is at its normal levels, likely because it doesn’t rely upon the Lebanon Reservoir like the lake, Reddy said.