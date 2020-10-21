Two people were arrested near Stockton Road and Swift Trail Wednesday afternoon following a chase by Safford Police.
According to a news release, officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. and when the driver failed to pull over, a chase began down southbound Highway 191.
Just south of Jo-Bi'z Market, officers stopped the pursuit, but followed the suspects at a distance. As they watched, they saw the vehicle swerving in and out of the center turn lane. Near Roper Lake Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it spun in the dirt a few times before traveling east on Roper Lake Road, according to the news release.
"Because of the vehicle still driving recklessly, officers again began to pursue traveling south on Stockton Road," the news release stated.
Eventually, the vehicle got stuck on the dirt berm just south of Swift Trail on Stockton Road.
Both people in the vehicle had felony warrants and were taken into custody.
No additional details were immediately available. Check back later for updates.