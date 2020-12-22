A Safford woman charged with child abuse after her 4-month-old son was found underneath a woodpile in September is in a competency restoration program.
According to Graham County Superior Court records, psychologists determined Destinee Ballard is incompetent to stand trial, but they believe with treatment she’ll one day be able to understand the charges against her and the potential consequences and she’ll be able to assist her attorney mount a defense.
According to a Safford Police Department report, a woman called police to her home on 12th Avenue around 10 p.m. Sept. 11 saying she found a baby covered in dirt from head to toe under a wood pile after investigating noises she thought came from a cat.
The baby was so dirty she didn’t immediately recognize him as her grandson, the report stated.
Court records show Ballard’s attorney, Rebecca Johnson, asked Judge Michael Peterson for a competency evaluation because Ballard seemed “disoriented” and “strange” during her interview with her. She believed she was having a nightmare and thought the baby was with her in bed when her parents came to tell her he was outside, Johnson’s motion said.
Ballard also told Johnson the baby must have been reincarnated, the motion said.
Ballard is facing three counts of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause serious physical injuries or death. A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.