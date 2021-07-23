IMG_20210722_231635608 (4).jpg

First responders were summoned to Cottonwood Wash late Thursday night after a vehicle was swept away in the storm.

 Photo by Kim Smith Eastern Arizona Courier

The Graham County Sheriff's Officer's Search and Rescue team, Pima Fire Department and other first responders were conducting a search of the Cottonwood Wash near the Pima Bridge into the early morning hours Friday after a vehicle was swept away during Thursday night's storm. A child remained missing as of midnight. More details will be posted as they become available.

