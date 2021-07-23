The Graham County Sheriff's Officer's Search and Rescue team, Pima Fire Department and other first responders were conducting a search of the Cottonwood Wash near the Pima Bridge into the early morning hours Friday after a vehicle was swept away during Thursday night's storm. A child remained missing as of midnight. More details will be posted as they become available.
featured
Child missing after vehicle swept away during storm
- Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
-
Search for missing 4 year old resumes in Pima
-
Missing Safford man found deceased
-
Pima resident jailed on weapons offense
-
Morenci schools welcome new teachers
-
The Blue School - Former student finds a home, family in one-room school house
-
Child missing after vehicle swept away during storm
-
Meet Mr. Garcia: Morenci High School has new AD/assistant principal
-
Two Graham County residents have contracted Delta variant
-
Steps being taken for hot air balloon festival
-
Madbowl Bash