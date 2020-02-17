THATCHER — Auditions for Eastern Arizona College’s Children’s Theatre will be held Feb. 27-28, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the EAC Activities Center-Lee Little Theater.
Auditions for the Disney Kids version of “Aladdin” are open to all children between the ages 4-10. Auditioners should come prepared to sing a song and to participate in a group improvisation.
Everyone who auditions will receive a part. There is a $30 registration fee per child. To register please visit the Eventmaster site, eventmaster.eac.edu.
The final production of “Aladdin” will be April 14-18. Contact the director, Penny Whetten, with any questions at 928-651-0363.