If you’re an English major married to a mining engineer and your mom is an award-winning illustrator, you pretty much have to write a book.
That’s exactly what Morenci mom and writer Emma Horrocks has done for children, with the launch of her first picture book, “This Little Town Where We Mine Copper.”
Horrocks and her mother, Amber Cooley, met with the Copper Era early Wednesday morning, gathering around a sun-dappled table outside of the Morenci Rec Center to give the inside scoop.
A BYU graduate, “I just loved writing,” Horrocks said, “so I’d just write children’s books.”
But none of them made it into print until this story took front and center. During the six years Horrocks spent in Bagdad, Ariz., where her husband Grant was employed with Freeport-McMoRan, she worked on a picture book, after her mother pointed out there were no children’s books on mining in the local library.
The first version of Horrocks’ book was not exactly what the duo had in mind. Self-published through Amazon, print-on-demand style, the quality was not up to snuff and they decided to go in a different direction for version No. 2, after Horrocks’ family moved to Morenci.
“I left Bagdad and I was like, ‘Let’s do it right,’” she said.
As Horrocks’ husband, an engineer, settled into his new position in Morenci, he helped with the accuracy of the text and illustrations of the revised version of "This Little Town Where We Mine Copper."
Cooley did a completely new set of illustrations, which was challenging for her on multiple levels.
“I’d never drawn trucks and tractors and these large machines,” she said.
Prompted by her daughter, she made her first drawings using an iPad Pro, which allowed her to make accurately resizable vector images, expediting the publishing process.
“'I don’t like this. I don’t like this. It’s too smooth,’” Cooley recalled feeling about using an Apple Pencil to do her line work.
But soon, it clicked.
“There was a fascination in learning,” she said. “I should’ve been a graphic designer.”
Horrocks and her mother are both from Northern California, but Cooley now lives in Utah. The two were able to use working on the book as a reason to augment FaceTime conversations by committing to meet every two months in person.
“It was such a great collaboration of the two of us working,” Horrocks said.
“I think it took us about two years to get it finished,” she said of the final hardcover. The first and last pages have remained untouched, but after around 30 drafts and all-new illustrations, the Morenci copper mine book was truly born anew for Horrocks’ current community.
She recalled a professor telling her, ‘You’ll never be finished with a book.’
She laughed.
“You just have to pull the plug and be published,” she said.
Aimed at an audience of 5- to 8-year-olds, the story is written in rhyme with a repeating stanza that even much younger kids can quickly pick up on.
Kids are also encouraged to track down a tiny orange scorpion that appears on every page.
After receiving 1,000 copies early last week — printed and bound in China and delivered to Morenci — Horrocks and Cooley held two debut readings at Morenci schools.
“Right now, we’re going to focus on school visits,” Horrocks said, noting that her book is a niche market product.
As the mom of a 4- and a 6-year-old, she said she feels it’s important for kids to have an idea of what happens in the mine where their parents work, demystifying the open pit in an exploratory adventure.
“It’s mostly about finding place,” she said.