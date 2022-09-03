book 1.JPG

After living in Bagdad, Ariz., for six years, Emma Horrocks; her husband, Grant, and their two children swapped one mining town for another when they moved to Morenci. Horrocks' new book is dedicated to her family.

If you’re an English major married to a mining engineer and your mom is an award-winning illustrator, you pretty much have to write a book.

That’s exactly what Morenci mom and writer Emma Horrocks has done for children, with the launch of her first picture book, “This Little Town Where We Mine Copper.”

Emma Horrocks, of Morenci, explored the world of copper mining in her debut kid's book, "The Little Town Where We Mine Copper."
Morenci resident and writer Emma Horrocks and her mother and illustrator, Amber Cooley, review copies of their new children's book.
