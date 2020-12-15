After an especially difficult year due to COVID-19, local businesses are still going forward with their holiday parties, they’re just going about it a little differently.
Skipping this year’s holiday party wasn’t an option for Taylor Freeze restaurant co-owner Joe Goodman.
“We’re not going to let COVID take away our family,” Goodman said.
The Taylor Freeze company Christmas dinner was on December 6 and 39 employees gathered at the Safford restaurant and enjoyed a free meal while sitting at separate tables six feet apart. Normally, the employees bring relatives, but that wasn’t allowed this year, nor were there the traditional games.
Still, Goodman said he considers his employees to be family and he wanted to celebrate with them.
Freeport McMoRan decided not to have their traditional departmental holiday parties, said spokewsoman Linda Hayes.
“Instead, Safford Operations provided a catered holiday lunch for all employees that was delivered to work areas to help ensure appropriate social distancing. This was one way of showing our appreciation for a successful and safe year at the site,” she said.
Mount Graham Regional Medical Center will also be celebrating its employees, but with a socially-distanced meal provided by the hospital’s cafeteria. Employees will not eat together, but pick up their meal and return to where they work to eat. Spokesman Ryan Rapier said the hospital still wants to show appreciation to employees, but in a safe way.
“We recognize these are trying times and don’t want to lose the spirit of the season even though we’re under extreme pressure from COVID-19,” Rapier said. “We feel it’s important to do something to recognize our employees, but in a safe way that doesn’t threaten any kind of additional spread of the virus.”
Like the hospital, the Eastern Arizona College campus is celebrating the holidays a bit differently.
For years, the college used to hold an annual Christmas employee party at the Activities Center, but this year slowing the spread of the virus is more important, said spokesman Kris McBride.
Employees will pick up a meal at Gila Hank’s Cafe on campus and take their food back to their offices to eat, McBride said. Employees will be selected to go to the cafeteria in shifts.
“We’re wanting to make sure our employees know how much we appreciate them by having a holiday luncheon, but we’re also keeping social distancing in place and making sure we are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” McBride said. “We just want to make sure we’re being responsible for everything we’re doing.”
For some smaller businesses, a holiday party isn’t completely out of the question.
Optometrist Scott Sellers, is taking his 10-member Elite Eye Care staff to a local restaurant for dinner.
“We want to keep our employees feeling confident and at least have some normalcy at work,” Sellers said.
Instead of having a traditional party, one local business is giving gifts to their employees.
Thomas Biggs, manager of El Charro restaurant in Safford, said the restaurant has had different types of parties each year. One time all the employees were invited to a large dinner, another time they all went bowling together. Each party included presents, stockings, and a meal of some sort. However, this year there won’t be a party.
“I appreciate my employees more than they’ll ever know. I wish I could give them a big party, and I still want to do something for them,” Biggs said.
To social distance, Biggs will be filling a stocking for each of his employees with trinkets, gift cards, and candy. They will be able to pick up their stockings the day after Christmas, he said.
“Next year we’ll do something different, something fun,” Biggs said. “Hopefully next year we can get back to that.”
Nonprofit organizations also have holiday celebrations, and the Gila Watershed Partnership is one of them. Last year, GWP Director Melanie Tluczek said the nonprofit was able to provide a celebration for all the organization’s benefactors and volunteers. This party was wildly successful, and she would have loved to hold another celebration similar to it this year. However, because of COVID-19, a spark of creativity was needed to figure out how to still show appreciation.
“We decided we would, instead of doing presentations, we would do a video with board members with highlights, a sort of video celebration of our success. Also, we’re doing a drive-by appreciation event,” Tluczek said.
Setting up a canopy outside of the GWP greenhouse at Discovery Park campus, GWP employees gave out gift baskets filled with treats and a plant to everyone invited to the celebration on Friday.
“We need our supporters to know how much we appreciate them and everything they’ve done to help our organization not only survive, but thrive, this year,” Tluczek said.
Tim Linden’s companies, Three County Distributing and Southern Arizona Distributing, haven’t held holiday parties for several years. However, he often offers buffet-style meals. This year, he’s having a restaurant prepare individual plates for his 70 employees and providing them with a holiday bonus.
Instead of holding parties, Linden suggested businesses owners buy gift cards for their employees to local restaurants in the hopes of keeping community businesses healthy.
“We need to support our local businesses, they won’t survive without us. But if we don’t do it the smart way, and we have a total shut down, we’re going to be in even worse trouble,” Linden said. “We can’t afford to have a total shutdown. We need to have our businesses be responsible, but we also need them to be able to be open and have enough people to support the cost of the business.”
Just 23% of companies who responded to a survey by the outplacement company Challenger, Gray and Christmas said they plan a year-end celebration this year, a complete reversal from the 76% who held parties last year. Of the 189 businesses that responded to the annual survey, just 1.3% said they planned to go ahead with a traditional party with no restrictions.